Aileach tame Kildrum Tigers to reach Ulster Junior Cup final

Aileach saw off Kildrum Tigers in the semi-final of the Ulster Junior Cup to tee up an all-Inishowen final.

Aileach 3

Kildrum Tigers 1

These two sides will also meet in the semi final of the Knockalla Caravans Senior cup in a few weeks and Aileach set the tone with a resounding success to advance to a final meeting with Buncrana Hearts in three weeks’ time.

Aileach started the better and had Kildrum on the back foot forcing a succession of corners which the away side did well to defend.

On 15 minutes Aileach took the lead when good work down the right between Darren Gallagher and Keelan Doherty resulted in Gavin Doherty getting to the bye line and crossing for Aaron Nash to turn the ball home from six yards.

Aileach came close to adding a second on the half hour after a corner broke to Gavin Doherty and he fired goalwards, but William Lynch did well to block his effort on the line.

With Kevin McHugh up front Kildrum always had an out ball and as half time approached he latched on to a long clearance before turning inside and just as he was about to pull the trigger Shane McMonagle got his toe to the ball to foil the striker.

Kildrum started the second half on the front foot and following a free kick wide right the ball broke to James McNulty but his well struck shot from 20 yards flew just wide of McLaughlins right hand post.

Midway through the half following a corner from the right the ball was cleared to Kevin McHugh and his clipped effort brought a fine save from McLaughlin, tipping the ball over the bar at full stretch.

Aileach regained the initiative after this and doubled their lead on 70 minutes when substitute Caoimhin McFeely was taken down in the box and Keelan Doherty converted the spot kick low past Sean Friel’s left hand.

Five minutes later it was three nil when McFeely crossed for Darren McMonagle to head home from six yards.

With time almost up Kildrum got a consolation goal when a corner fell to William Lynch twenty yards out and he fired a fierce drive high past McLaughlin.