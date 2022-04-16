Search

16 Apr 2022

Emma Doherty scores in historic Sligo win

The Buncrana woman was on the mark as Sligo came from behind to record their first home win in the WNL

Emma Doherty Sligo

Emma Doherty was on the mark for Sligo Rovers

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Apr 2022 10:17 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Emma Doherty netted as Sligo Rovers recorded their first home win in the Women’s National League.

The Buncrana woman, a closed season recruit from the Donegal Women’s League, scored her team’s second goal in a 3-1 win.

Steve Feeney’s Rovers came from behind to win.

Treaty went ahead when a Heidi O’Sullivan cross was put into her own net by Sligo’s Leah Kelly.

Jodie Loughrey scores as Ireland U16s defeat Lebanon

The Buncrana woman was on target at a Development Tournament in Malta

Doherty tested Michaela Mitchell with a free kick before Aoife Brennan equalised from a free in the 38th minute.

Soon after, Doherty surged in from the right and superbly beat Mitchell to put Sligo ahead.

Another Brennan free sealed the deal for the Bit O’Red, the WNL newcomers.

Gemma McGuinness from Greencastle also started for Sligo while Buncrana woman Paula McGrory came on for the last 22 minutes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media