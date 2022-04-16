Jodie Loughrey scores as Ireland U16s defeat Lebanon

Jodie Loughrey
Jodie Loughrey was on target as the Republic of Ireland Under-16 women scored a big win over Lebanon.
The Buncrana woman hit one of the goals in a 4-0 win at a Development Tournament in Malta.
After a win over Turkey on Thursday, Ireland had too much for Lebanon.
Aoife Kelly netted the opener on seven minutes and by the half-hour mark it was 3-0 with Joy Ralph and Lia O’Leary on the mark.
Loughrey came off the bench to bag a fourth goal for the Girls in Green.
Ireland face tournament hosts Malta on Tuesday at 2pm in the Centenary Stadium.
Loughrey, a student at Scoil Mhuire, plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League.
Aodh Ruadh's Sheerin in a tussle for a high ball against Buncrana's Caolan O'Neill during the Grand Canal Hotel Spring Hurling League in Pairc Aoidh Ruadh, Ballyshannon. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.