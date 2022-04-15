Search

16 Apr 2022

"It's a great feeling," Timlin declares after grabbing a stoppage time equaliser for Finn Harps

Chris Ashmore

15 Apr 2022 11:56 PM

"It's a great feeling" - that was the immediate reaction from Finn Harps man-of-the-moment Mark Timlin shortly after his side's 2-2 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Super-sub Timlin was on the field only for a few minutes when he struck with a injury time goal to give Harps a share of the spoils at the end of a real roller coaster of a game.

Harps finished with nine men as both Eric McWoods (seventh minute) and Ryan Rainey (90th minute) were both sent off.

But Timlin, whose career has been ravaged by injury, came on and did the business.

Timlin admitted that it had been "backs to the wall stuff" so it was great to get a point.

Harps took the lead through a Filip Mihaljevic penalty in the first half.

Bohs drew level from a spot-kick courtesy of Dawson Devoy after the break and then took the lead through Ali Coote.

But Inishowen man Timlin scored the last ditch second for Harps to steal a point. 

