Super-sub Timlin rescues a point for nine-man Finn Harps

Substitute Mark Timlin was the hero for nine-man Finn Harps as he grabbed an injury time equaliser to earn his side an unlikely point at the end of a hugely eventful and entertaining SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians 2

Finn Harps 2

Bohemians appeared to be on course for only their third win of the campaign but Timlin, on the field only a few minutes, darted into the penalty box in the 93rd minute to fire past James Talbot and leave the home side completely shell-shocked.

The north Dublin outfit played some great football at times and looked to have the points in the bag but Harps had the final say.

In an incident filled opening quarter on a lovely spring evening, Harps found themselves down to ten men after just seven minutes when Eric McWoods saw red for what appeared to be illegal use of his elbow as he wrangled with Tyreke Wilson.

Prior to that Liam Burt gave Harps an early scare as he ventured into the box in menacing fashion while Ali Coote dispossessed Rob Slevin but there was nobody on the end of his cross in the area.

Harps had some respite when Ryan Rainey connected with a free to see his diving header capably saved by Talbot on 16 minutes.

But Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Burt then had decent efforts for a Bohs side that was playing same great flowing football.

But, out of nothing, Harps stunned the home support on 21 minutes as they took the lead.

On a rare attack Filip Mahaljevic was taken down by Rory Feely inside the box and from the resulting penalty, the Croatian striker - just as he had done last week against Derry City - dusted himself down after being fouled and stepped up to score.

Harps then suffered another massive blow when captain Dave Webster went down awkwardly and had to be stretched off. He was replaced by Conor Tourish.

Bohs piled on the pressure for the rest of the half with their best chance falling to Dawson Devoy who let fly with a thundering effort that whizzed just outside the post.

Keith Long’s men started the second half as they had finished the first and their efforts were finally rewarded in the 50th minute.

Junior snaked his way into the Harps box before finally being taken down by Jose Carrillo.

Devoy duly stepped up to bury the spot-kick past McGinley.

And in the 56th minute the Phibsboro outfit took the lead with an absolute cracker from Ali Coote whose bullet like effort from the edge of the box gave Mark Anthony McGinley no chance.

Harps were suddenly on the rack and the decibel levels just kept rising as did the expectations of the home crowd.

Omochere had a shot smothered by McGinley as wave after wave of attack flowed, and the Bohs striker could only look on in disbelief on 74 minutes when his shot smacked off the foot of he post.

Jordon Flores then sent a daisy-cutting effort merely inches wide of the target as the home side continue to press for a third goal to finally bury a Harps that never stopped battling.

Rainey then picked up a second yellow card to leave Harps with only nine players but the final drama was still to come as Timlin surged foward to fire home a goal that will be will long remembered.

Bohs were stunned, and so Harps left with a superb point, much to the delight of the travelling support.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Carrillo, Boyle, Webster, Slevin; McWoods, N'Zeyi, Connolly, Rainey; McNamee, Mihaljevic. Subs: Hery for McNamee (65 mins), Timlin for Connolly, Mahy for Mihaljevic, Rudden for Tourish (all 85 minutes)

Bohemians: Talbot; Murphy, Feely, Kelly, Wilson; Coote, Flores, Devoy, Burt, Omochere, Junior. Subs: Twardek for Junior (71 mins), Levingston for Flores (84 mins), Mallon for Burt (89 mins).

Referee: S. Grant.