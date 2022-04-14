‘We have to earn the title’ - Greencastle boss McLaughlin

Pat McLaughlin says Greencastle have to earn the right to win the Jackie Crossan Premier Division.

Greencastle welcome Glengad United to Chapel Lane for an Easter Sunday showdown knowing a draw will secure the silverware.

Greencastle were shocked by Buncrana Hearts in Saturday’s League Cup final. A 4-0 reversal at Maginn Park left Greencastle reeling and McLaughlin says his men have to prove their worth this weekend.

“We have to work hard to get the League title,” McLaughlin told Donegal Live.

“The League is everything. The League is what everyone wants to win. The best teams win Leagues and we just have to prove that we are the best team. We have to rise to the occasion. Sunday is a massive game for us.”

Champions in 2019, the Greeks are within touching distance, but McLaughlin is well aware that Glengad will arrive intent on spoiling the party.

Greencastle will be without veteran Nigel McMonagle due to a pre-planned break away.

“We have a good squad and it’s up to the boys coming in to step up to the plate,” McLaughlin said.

“Nigel is brilliant for the young lads in the club, but we just have to deal with his absence.

“The boys have to go out and earn this. They have worked their asses off, they have kept training and kept working.”

Greencastle were shook by Saturday’s defeat by Buncrana.

Eoin Murphy, Kevin Jordan, Bart Wesolowski and Kieran McDaid netted the goals as Gary Duffy’s Hearts swept to victory.

“We didn’t turn up,” McLaughlin said.

“We have to move on and get our heads focussed. We can’t start dwelling on Saturday because it was easily our worst performance in two or three years. We need to get that out of our heads and produce a good display on Sunday.

“I was gutted at the weekend because I know what they can produce. Everything we planned went out the window. We just weren’t a threat and it just wasn’t going for us.

“Nothing was working. There was such a big crowd there and we were just very flat. We had to win the battles and we didn’t; we were second to the ball all the time.”

Greencastle toasted title glory for the first time in 2019 and avoiding defeat on Sunday will secure the prize for a second time.

They Foylesiders are level on points with Aileach, who have completed their own campaign.

McLaughlin said: “Sunday is all that people here are talking about. Everyone is asking about the game. We have to concentrate on the match and to the talk. We have to show up and get the job done.”