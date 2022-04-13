WATCH: Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe scores against Sweden
The Republic of Ireland women's side drew 1-1 away to the world's number two ranked outfit Sweden on Tuesday evening. The draw leaves Vera Pauw's team in an excellent position to earn a playoff place for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after an impressive draw in Gothenburg.
Republic of Ireland captain and Arsenal player Katie McCabe scored the all-important first goal of the game to put the Girls in Green in front just before half time. Sweden equalised late in the second period but the well-earned point sets up crucial qualifying fixtures against Georgia in June and Finland and Slovakia in September.
Watch Katie McCabe's goal below:
Sweden 0-1 Ireland - Katie McCabe gives the visitors a shock lead against the World No. 2 side. Vera Pauw's side hit the front just before the break #rtesoccer #SWEIRL— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 12, 2022
https://t.co/GnumBfJKRv
https://t.co/FDy5KofWIx
https://t.co/wH5tqlaBqQ pic.twitter.com/f0LRQqlb1L
