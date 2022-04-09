Defeat for Donegal trio as Ireland U19s lose to France

The Irish U19s including Emma Doherty (9), Kerry Brown (11) and Erin McLaughlin (10).
Donegal trio Erin McLaughlin, Emma Doherty and Kerry Brown all started, but the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s lost out to France in their European Championship qualifier.
France, who are ranked third in the world, proved too strong for Dave Connell’s Ireland.
Doherty netted twice in a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Wednesday and the Sligo Rovers forward was included again.
So, too, were Peamount United attacker McLaughlin and Derry City’s Brown.
However, France gained control in the 10th minute when Manssita Traor fired home.
Brown went close to levelling, but it was 2-0 when Vicky Becho netted a penalty early in the second half.
It wasn’t until the 74th minute that Jade Nassi slid home a third.
Ireland will have to go again on Tuesday when they face Greece in Ostrava.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.