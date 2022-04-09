Search

09 Apr 2022

Stephen McLaughlin on target as Mansfield go fourth

The Inishowen man also registered an assist in a 4-0 win over Scunthorpe

McLaughlin's Mansfield pipped by 95th minute Middlesbrough winner in FA Cup

Stephen McLaughlin

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Apr 2022 8:46 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Stephen McLaughlin was among the goals as Mansfield moved into fourth place in Sky Bet League Two.

The Isle of Doagh man scored for the Sags in a 4-0 away win over Scunthorpe.

I was from a McLaughlin cross that Anthony Grant deflected into his own net to open the scoring on 16 minutes.

Derry City brush Finn Harps aside in north-west derby

Ruaidhrí Higgins' side completed an excellent first quarter of the campaign with a win in Ballybofey, while Harps have work to do

McLaughlin fired just wide after breaking through soon after, but it was the Inishowen native who doubled the lead in the 32nd minute.

McLaughlin slammed home from close range before Ryan Stirk added a third just six minutes later.

In the opening minute of the second half, Stephen Quinn completed the scoring.

Mansfield are three points behind Port Vale and have a game in hand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media