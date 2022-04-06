Search

Buncrana's Emma Doherty grabs two for Ireland in Uefa U-19 Euro qualifier

The Buncrana native scored two second half goals against Czech Republic at the City Stadium Opava this evening to give Dave Connell's side the perfect start to their three-game series

Emma Doherty

Emma Doherty is lining out for Sligo Rovers this season in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League

Reporter:

Alan Foley

06 Apr 2022

Emma Doherty from Buncrana grabbed both the goals as the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s defeated Czech Republic at the City Stadium in Opava this evening in their opening Uefa Women's Under-19 European Championships qualifying fixture.

Doherty, who turned 18 this week, is a student at Scoil Mhuire and on the books of Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League. She got away from the Czech defence to shoot Ireland ahead on 47 minutes and then sealed the 2-0 win with a header in the last minute.

Two others from Inishowen, Erin McLaughlin from Culdaff and of Peamount United, and Kerryanne Brown, a native of Greencastle who plays for Derry City, started in the first of Ireland's three fixtures. Next up is France on Saturday, 2pm Irish time, at the Bazaly Stadium, Ostrava, before a meeting with Greece at the same venue on Tuesday, 2pm.

