Delight as Scoil Mhuire reach FAIS Junior National Cup All-Ireland final

Jodie Loughrey struck late in extra-time to fire Scoil Mhuire into the FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup All Ireland final.

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 2 -1 St Attracta's CS, Tubbercurry

(after extra-time)



The Buncrana school was trailing 1-0 to St Attracta's CS, Tubbercurry, until the last minute of normal time, with Bria McGilloway forcing the game to extra-time.



St Attracta's were then reduced to 10 in injury-time, and the momentum was with Scoil Mhuire, who pushed on to find a winner late in the second half of extra time to avoid penalties. The South Sligo school certainly had the better of the chances in the early stages of the game, with Pixie O'Hara causing problems for the Scoil Mhuire defence.



Attracta's should have been well ahead at half-time, with Hollie Ferguson saving on numerous occasions to keep her side in the game at the half way point. Ferguson made herself big to distract O'Hara just before half-time, and O'Hara's effort was straight at the keeper from close range.

The Buncrana side were reduced to half chances in the opening stages, but the Tubbercurry side would later rue all their missed opportunities. Minutes into the second half, St Attracta's again should have been ahead. Superb work from Lauren Normanly to shake off two defenders saw her play in O'Hara, but again with just the goalkeeper to beat she couldn't get her shot on target.On 52 minutes, the Tubbercurry side were ahead. Ferguson spilled the cross from Rebecca Doddy, with Normanly on hand to nod it into the net to put her side ahead.Jodie Loughrey fired wide from distance, as the clock was ticking down and it looked as though it was Attracta's who were headed to the final. In the dying stages, Ferguson forced O'Hara's effort wide, but Scoil Mhuire were pushing hard for an equaliser.Macayla Burke in the Attracta's goals had very little to do early on, but she had to come off her line in the dying seconds to make the save as Niamh Harkin was charging forward.Superb defending from Cara King prevented Loughrey from getting in on goal, before the equaliser arrived with seconds left on the clock. A late inviting corner came to Bria McGilloway who fired with precision past Burke, to huge celebrations.And so, extra-time arrived. And while the first half was somewhat cagey, the conditions didn't help as the rain poured down. The Sligo side were reduced to ten in the last minute of the first half of extra-time, as referee Tony McNamee felt Burke handled the ball outside the box as she made a vital save to deny McGilloway from getting through on goal.Scoil Mhuire were knocking at the door for a winner for the second-half of extra-time, and it arrived with seconds left.Keri Loughrey's free kick fired into the back of the net by her sister Jodie to seal a spot in the final for Scoil Mhuire.Hallie Ferguson, Alana Graham, Niamh Harkin, Leah Deehan, Jodie Loughrey, Heidi Gill, Cliona O'Donnell, Keri Loughrey, Bria McGilloway, Leah mcCarron, Aine McCallion (Grace McGonigle,58).Macayla Burke, Cara King, Ciara Walsh, Eimear Hunt, Leah Walsh, Jessica Casey (Aoife Prendergast, 70+8), Ciara Brennan, Pixie O'Hara, Lauren Normanly (Rebecca Staunton, 70+6), Rebecca Doddy, Ellen Kelleher.Tony McNamee.