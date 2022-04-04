Search

04 Apr 2022

Cache Crumlish signs for Sion Swifts

The young Carndonagh footballer will feature on the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Girls squad in the Bob Docherty Cup next week

Cache Crumlish

Carndonagh's Cache Crumlish has made the move to Sion Swifts

Chris McNulty

04 Apr 2022 12:59 PM

Rising Carndonagh footballer Cache Crumlish signed for Sion Swifts.

Sion announced their recruit of Crumlish over the weekend.

The Carndonagh FC ace has been featuring in the Irish shirt of late.

Indeed, Crumlish has been named on the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Schools team for next week’s Bob Docherty Cup, which kicks off in Newcastle on Sunday.

Irish Head Coach Richard Berkeley has called up Carrndonagh Community School woman Crumlish and Orlaith Doherty from St Columba’s College, Stranorlar to his squad.

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana teacher Kaneshia McKinney, the Bonagee United senior women’s team captain, is a coach with the Irish squad.

In February, Crumlish netted in a 2-1 loss to Northern Ireland.

