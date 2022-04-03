Search

04 Apr 2022

First-half goals show the way as Buncrana Hearts reach Ulster Junior Cup final

Buncrana defeated Glengad United to book a place in the final for the first time

Buncrana Hearts who defeated Glengad United in the Ulster Junior Cup semi-final.

03 Apr 2022 10:11 PM

First-half goals by Kieran McDaid and Ryan Doherty laid the platform as Buncrana Hearts reached their first Ulster Junior Cup final.

Buncrana Hearts 3

Glengad United 1

After an even opening to this game the home side took the lead in stunning fashion on 21 minutes when McDaid fired a brilliant free kick to the top corner from 25 yards past Daniel Mullarkey.

They increased their lead on the half hour when Ryan Doherty scored a retaken penalty awarded when Bart Wesolowski was fouled inside the area. 

Glengad got back into the match before the interval. After the home defence failed to clear Brandon Browne volleyed superbly past Rory Kelly from 12 yards.

Glengad had the first opportunity of the second half when John Gerard McLaughlin got on the end of a James McKinney free but Kelly made a good save.

Buncrana hit back and made it 3-1 on the hour with James Adair capitalising on defensive hesitancy to control and fire low across Mullarkey and in off the far post.

Glengad poured forward after this and Kelly made a brilliant save to tip over McLaughlin’s header from a Stephen McLaughlin free kick.

McKinney fired over the bar before their final chance came after a McLaughlin header fell to him, but he failed to hit the target from eight yards.

Buncrana advance to their first Ulster Cup final next month against the winners of Aileach and Kildrum.

