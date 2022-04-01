Erin McLaughlin on target as Peamount win big in WNL

Erin McLaughlin in action for Peamount United. Photo: Sportsfile
Erin McLaughlin was among the goals as Peamount United netted a big Women’s National League win over Wexford Youths.
The Culdaff woman netted the third goal in a 4-0 win at PRL Park.
McLaughlin played 85 minutes of the game on her return to the Peas’ XI.
Peamount started briskly and Sabdh Doyle broke the deadlock after only six minutes.
Stephanie Roche made it 2-0 in the 17th minute and on 67 minutes, Republic of Ireland Under-19 international McLaughlin fired in the third.
McLaughlin was a closed season recruit from Sion Swifts and her side completed a good night at the office when Áine O’Gorman added a late fourth.
John Joe Doherty celebrates his 18th birthday with mum Vera, dad Joseph and sisters Ann Marie, Rose and Teresa..
Cllr Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, John McLaughlin, Peter Burke and Cllr Nick Killian.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.