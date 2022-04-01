Ireland grab last minute leveller in Centenary Shield fixture in Buncrana

The Republic of Ireland equalised late in injury time to share the spoils with Northern Ireland in dramatic fashion in the inspiresport Centenary Shield contest last night at Magin Park in Buncrana.

Republic of Ireland 2

Northern Ireland 2



William O’Connor from Buncrana was the brains behind getting the fixture in the north-west, having been manager of the Irish team in 2020, only for plans to fall by the wayside due to the pandemic.



O’Connor, whose term as Irish schoolboys manager has since ended, is now assistant manager of Airtricity League Premier Division side UCD, although Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan, a teacher at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, was part of John McShane's management team as Coach. Martin Cavanagh from Carndonagh Community School is equipment manager and Milford’s Mickey McGlynn is physio. Richard Storey officiated.





There were many talking points in Maginn Park with 94 minutes of competitive football played, as well as the awarding of two penalties, one per team and a goal chalked off for the Republic following shouts of a handball in the build up.



But the icing on the cake was when substitute Leon Ayinde (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork) popped up on the six yard line to slot in the vital equaliser with three minutes of additional time played.



Northern Ireland led 1-0 at the interval with Patrick Kelly getting a touch on a Aaron Wightman cross which could have been goal-bound itself, such was the quality of the delivery.



The Republic’s equaliser came three minutes into the restart when Michael McCullagh (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir) slotted home from the penalty spot following an infringement on substitute Zach Dunne (Presentation Brothers College, Cork).



Déjà vu as the North’s second goal came courtesy of a converted penalty from starlet Aaron Wightman who was taken down inside the box with twenty minutes remaining.



It was a spirited performance from McShane’s side as they kept attacking at every opportunity. With time nearly up, the Republic were awarded a corner which saw keeper Reece Byrne (Oatlands College) make the journey forward to the opposite number’s box.





A superb ball was whipped in by the impressive McCullagh and substitute Ayinde got the boot to it to see it in the back of the net. Many thought the keeper had headed it in but the Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh scholar got the crucial strike.



Ireland’s next test is against the English on April 8 while they finish off the year away to Wales on April 21.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Reece BYRNE (Oatlands College), Michael KEYES (Malahide Community School), John O’DONOVAN (Clonakilty Community College), Eanna CLANCY (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Charlie O’BRIEN © (Pobalscoil na Trionóide, Youghal), Tadhg WALSH (St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview), Michael McCULLAGH (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Steven HEALY (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), Lennon GILL (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Michael RAGGETT (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Kieran CRUISE (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan)

SUBS USED | Leon AYINDE (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork) for Clancy (HT), Zach DUNNE (Presentation Brothers College, Cork) for Healy (HT), David TARMEY (Coláiste Bhaile Cháir) for Walsh (79), Alex HEALY BYRNE (Glanmire Community College) for Keyes (85), Oisín COLEMAN (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk) for Raggett (90+1). SUBS NOT USED | Darragh REILLY (St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar), Kian CLEMENTS (Coláiste Phadraig, Lucan CBS)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE, Head Coach (Dublin International School), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

NORTHERN IRELAND SCHOOLS | Rian Brown (Ashfield Boys’ High, Belfast), Ewan McCoubrey (Linfield Academy), Lewis Tosh (North West Regional College), Aidan Kelly © (St Malachy’s College, Belfast), Odhran McCart (Larne High), Donal Scullion (St. Colman’s College, Newry), Aaron Wightman, Ryan McKay (Breda Academy, Belfast), Patrick Kelly, Shane Haughey (Southern Regional College), Jack McFeely (St. Columb’s College, Derry),

SUBS USED | Jack Montgomery (Linfield Academy) for Tosh (81), Joe Curran (St. Columb’s College) for Haughey (90+1), Ben Leek (Integrated College Dungannon) for McFeely (90+1)

SUBS NOT USED | Jamie Ray (Integrated School, Dungannon), Oscar McKenna (Our Lady & St. Patrick’s College), Max Greer (Larne High School), Caolan Millen (Mercy College Belfast), Luca McGreevey (RBAI, Belfast), Liam McStravick (Edmund Rice College, Glengormley)

MATCH OFFICIAL | Richard Storey (Donegal)