Buncrana's Maginn Park to showcase itself on the international stage

International schools football comes to the peninsula on Thursday with the Republic of Ireland Schools in action against Northern Ireland in the inspiresport Centenary Shield (Under 18 Boys) at Maginn Park, Buncrana, this Thursday, 7pm.

William O’Connor from Buncrana was the brains behind getting the fixture in the north-west, having been manager of the Irish team in 2020, only for plans to fall by the wayside due to the pandemic.

O’Connor, whose term as Irish schoolboys manager has since ended, is now assistant manager of Airtricity League Premier Division side UCD, although Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan, a teacher at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, is part of John McShane’s management team as Coach. Martin Cavanagh from Carndonagh Community School is equipment manager and Milford’s Mickey McGlynn is physio.

Although there are no Donegal players on the Irish squad, Moville native Alex Harkin, who currently teaches at Finn Valley College in Stranorlar, believes the fixture is a great opportunity for football fans in Inishowen to see the next generation of players in the green jersey. Harkin was the manager of the first Irish side to compete at this level back in 1988 and Treasurer of FAI Schools.

“It was William who originally had the idea for the fixture in Buncrana and unfortunately then the plans had to be shelved,” Harkin told the Inish Times. “But the commitment was made so it’s great for Buncrana, Inishowen and Donegal. Maginn Park is a fine ground, with a great history and it will be a great venue I’m sure.

“It’s a great opportunity for football supporters in the locality to come out and see a very good standard of football.”

Diarmuid O’Brien, the secretary and competition secretary of the Inishowen League, expressed his delight at the fixture taking place in Inishowen.

“It’s a great honour for those involved in football and it should be a good, competitive game,” he said.

The Irish team won their opening Centenary Shield game at home to Scotland a fortnight ago and McShane is sticking with the same youngsters for the second fixture of four.

The Irish crew were one down against the Scots inside the first twenty minutes but goals either half courtesy of Lennon Gill and Michael Ragett saw debutant Head Coach McShane snatch all three points in a 2-1 victory.

Ireland will face Frankie’w Wilson’s side who will line out for the final time on Thursday, having played their other three fixtures. The reigning 2019 Champions recorded three points from a possible nine with their only victory coming against Wales (3-0) as they suffered defeats to Scotland (3-2) on the opening day and at home to England last Friday (2-1).

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alex Henderson and midfielder Jack Patterson are ruled out due to injury which ensures potential call ups for Jamie Ray and Oscar McKenna respectively. Also in contention may be Aaron Wightman and Patrick Kelly who missed out on the England encounter due to their involvement with the Northern Ireland Under-19s in Spain.

Following the Northern Ireland clash, the Republic of Ireland have two away fixtures as they take on England in Eastleigh FC on April 8 while they conclude the series against Wales in Caernarfon FC on April 21.

Republic Of Ireland Schools: Eanna Clancy (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Steven Healy (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), John O’Donovan (Clonakilty Community College), Leon Ayinde (Coláiste An Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), Alex Healy Byrne (Glanmire Community College), Charlie O’Brien (Pobalscoil Na Trionóide, Youghal), Zach Dunne (Presentation Brothers College, Cork), Oisín Coleman (St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda), Michael Raggett (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Michael Keyes (Malahide Community School), Tadhg Walsh (St. Joseph’s Cbs, Fairview), Michael McCullagh And David Tarmey (Both Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Kieran Cruise And Lennon Gill (Both St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Darragh Reilly (St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar), Reece Byrne (Oatlands College), Jack Ross (Presentation College, Bray).

Management: John McShane, Head Coach (Dublin International School), Derek O’brien, Coach (Ardscoil Na Mara, Tramore) Ollie Horgan, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor Foley, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin Cavanagh, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGlynn (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’colmain (Team Doctor)