27 Mar 2022

Loughrey sisters feature as Ireland edged by late Finland double

Keri and Jodie Loughrey started as Ireland Under-17s lost 2-1 to Finland

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

27 Mar 2022 11:09 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Loughrey sisters, Jodie and Keri, featured as Ireland were agonisingly edged out by Finland in their second UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championship Round 2 game.

With the clock ticking into added time, James Scott's team were leading 1-0 but two late finishes from Finland swung the contest back in their favour and they took the three points.

Buncrana siblings Jodie and Keri Loughrey both started for Ireland.

Right before halftime, Jodie Loughrey’s shot deflected out to O’Leary who just hit the ball over the crossbar. A eventful first half for Ireland, but the score line still 0-0.

In the 58th minute Ireland got the opener. Katie McCarn intercepted a pass out the of the back from the Finnish goalkeeper, crossed the ball in, and there was captain Abbie Larkin to give Ireland to lead.

Finland got a good spell of possession late on in the game and got the equaliser through substitute Elli Makipelkola in extra time.

An extremely tense last couple of minutes for both sides and after a great Finnish free kick, an unfortunate touch from Thompson put it into the back of the net.

Ireland play Iceland in their final Round 2 game on Tuesday in Tallaght Stadium.

