Loughrey sisters in Irish U17 squad for qualifiers

Keri Loughrey and Jodie Loughrey
Buncrana sisters Jodie and Keri Loughrey have been named on the Republic of Ireland women’s under-17 squad for their UEFA WU17 European Championship round 2 qualifiers.
James Scott’s Ireland face three games against Slovakia, Finland and Iceland with the three games taking place at Tallaght Stadium.
Slovakia are first up on Wednesday before taking on Finland on Saturday and the concluding game sees the Girls In Green face Iceland next Tuesday.
Ireland are ranked third in Europe going into these key qualifiers following their superb showing in Round 1 last October, where they beat Hungary, Bulgaria and Norway.
The Loughrey sisters play for Donegal in the underage Women’s National League.
