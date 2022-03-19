Cockhill Celtic bow out of Intermediate Cup

Cockhill Celtic who lost out to Bluebell United on Saturday.
Cockhill Celtic’s Intermediate Cup dreams were dashed by Bluebell United on Saturday.
Bluebell United 3
Cockhill Celtic 1
A brace of goals by Noeem Adekunle helped steer Bluebell to a quarter-final victory at Capco Park.
Cockhill began well, but fell behind to a classic counter-attack goal in the 22nd minute.
Bluebell surged forward and Adekunle slotted past Daniel Houghton.
Jamie Kelly made it 2-0 to the Leinster Senior League side in the 43rd minute.
Cockhill, though, gave themselves a lifeline when Garbhan Friel headed home in added time.
However, Bluebell restored their two-goal cushion in the 55th minute when Adekunle lobbed Houghton.
Ten minutes later, Cockhill had a big chance to cut the deficit, but Corey McBride saw his penalty beaten away by Bluebell goalkeeper Ernest Lemantovic.
When the resultant corner was tipped onto the bar and Peter Doherty had an effort cleared off the line, it was apparent it wasn't to be for Gavin Cullen's team despite their best efforts.
