Gemma McGuinness nets historic goal as Sligo get first WNL win

Gemma McGuinness scores Sligo Rovers' first ever WNL goal.
Gemma McGuinness scored a historic goal as Sligo Rovers won for the first time in the Women’s National League on Saturday.
Greencastle woman McGuinness opened the scoring while Buncrana native Emma Doherty also netted in the 2-1 win over Cork City at Turner’s Cross.
McGuinness opened the scoring in the 62nd minute. Picked out on the edge of the box by another Donegal woman, Paula McGrory, McGuinness superbly found the top corner.
McGrory and Doherty were only just on the pitch when McGuinness broke the deadlock.
McGuinness moved to the newly-formed Sligo Rovers women’s side from Derry City.
Doherty, a recruit from the Donegal Women’s League, netted the second and, after Nadine Seward pulled one back, the Bit O’Red held on.
Fiona Doherty, a Letterkenny-based Garda also started for Sligo.
GOAL ⚽️ | Cork City 0-1 Sligo Rovers— Women's National League (@LoiWomen) March 19, 2022
Sligo get their first WNL goal after a great strike from Gemma McGuiness#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/ep3YkXyz71
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.