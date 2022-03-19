Search

19 Mar 2022

Gemma McGuinness nets historic goal as Sligo get first WNL win

Emma Doherty was also on the mark in a 2-1 win over Cork City at Turner's Cross

Gemma McGuinness scores Sligo Rovers' first ever WNL goal.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Mar 2022 9:57 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Gemma McGuinness scored a historic goal as Sligo Rovers won for the first time in the Women’s National League on Saturday.

Greencastle woman McGuinness opened the scoring while Buncrana native Emma Doherty also netted in the 2-1 win over Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

McGuinness opened the scoring in the 62nd minute. Picked out on the edge of the box by another Donegal woman, Paula McGrory, McGuinness superbly found the top corner.

Kerry Brown signs for Derry City

The Greencastle woman moves to the Candystripes from Sion Swifts

McGrory and Doherty were only just on the pitch when McGuinness broke the deadlock.

McGuinness moved to the newly-formed Sligo Rovers women’s side from Derry City.

Doherty, a recruit from the Donegal Women’s League, netted the second and, after Nadine Seward pulled one back, the Bit O’Red held on.

Fiona Doherty, a Letterkenny-based Garda also started for Sligo.

