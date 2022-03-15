Luke O’Donnell plays, but Irish U15s lose in Wales

The Republic of Ireland Under-15s
Buncrana’s Luke O’Donnell played on Tuesday as the Republic of Ireland Under-15s were beaten by Wales in Newport.
O’Donnell started and played 78 minutes, but Ireland went down 2-1.
Cruz Allen and Eliott Myles had Wales 2-0 in front at Dragon Park before Tommy Lillis netted a late consolation.
O’Donnell plays for Derry City and has been a regular feature in Jason Donohue’s Irish squad.
He is a former student at St Oran’s NS in Cockhill and will hope to see involvement again on Thursday when the two sides meet again at Dragon Park.
