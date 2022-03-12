Georgie Kelly suffers injury blow to delay Rotherham debut

Georgie Kelly
Georgie Kelly has suffered an injury blow in his bid to break into Rotherham United’s team.
Kelly joined the League One leaders in January having starred for Bohemians in 2021.
The Tooban man has yet to make his debut for the Millers and an injury this week has ruled him out of action for up to a month.
Kelly sustained a calf injury at training on Monday and the club estimates that he will have to sit out between two and four weeks.
Kelly had been expected to make his first appearance in Wednesday’s EFL Trophy semi-final against Hartlepool - a game Rotherham won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Last year, Kelly won the PFAI Player of the Year Award after netting 26 goals in all competitions for Bohemians.
