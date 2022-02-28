Carndonagh's Cache Crumlish on target for Irish schoolgirls

The Republic of Ireland team before the game
Carndonagh schoolgirl Cache Crumlish scored for the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Schools team on Saturday.
Crumlish scored the opening goal in a 2-1 defeat by Northern Ireland at Midgley Park in Belfast.
Just four minutes into the game, Carndonagh Community School student Crumlish slotted home from a Kiera Sena pass.
Northern Ireland drew level courtesy of Jessica McGuinness just before half-time and a late Darcie McNeill goal gave Northern Ireland the win.
Lagan Harps player Orlaith Doherty, a student at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, was also in the Irish starting XI.
