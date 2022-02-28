Search

28 Feb 2022

Carndonagh's Cache Crumlish on target for Irish schoolgirls

Crumlish scored the opening goal, but Ireland lost 2-1 to Northern Ireland

The Republic of Ireland team before the game

Chris McNulty

28 Feb 2022 7:15 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Carndonagh schoolgirl Cache Crumlish scored for the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Schools team on Saturday.

Crumlish scored the opening goal in a 2-1 defeat by Northern Ireland at Midgley Park in Belfast.

Just four minutes into the game, Carndonagh Community School student Crumlish slotted home from a Kiera Sena pass.

Northern Ireland drew level courtesy of Jessica McGuinness just before half-time and a late Darcie McNeill goal gave Northern Ireland the win.

Lagan Harps player Orlaith Doherty, a student at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, was also in the Irish starting XI.

