National Cup semi-final defeat for Scoil Mhuire

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, who lost to Claregalway
Scoil Mhuire’s bid for the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup was ended on Monday afternoon in Sligo.
Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana 1
Claregalway College 3
The Buncrana school lost out to Claregalway College in the semi-final at Ray MacSharry Park.
Bria McGilloway fired Scoil Mhuire in front in the opening minute of the second half. McGilloway fired home from 20 yards.
Scoil Mhuire star striker Emma Doherty was withdrawn at half-time and her absence was keenly felt during part two.
Claregalway levelled just seven minutes after falling behind as Alannah Griffin converted from a Kate Slevin corner.
On 51 minutes, Claregalway captain Shauna Brennan headed past Hollie Ferguson to give her side the lead.
Just after the hour, Slevin got in on the act, tucking home from the penalty spot.
Michaela McGough hit the post as Claregalway piled on the pressure and Fergus repelled efforts from both Joy Erugo and McGough.
