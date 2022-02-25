Coyle leads the charge with three former Finn Harps players on the mark for Dublin clubs

Mark Coyle of Shelbourne celebrates with teammate John Ross Wilson, right, after scoring their side's second goal in Drogheda
Mark Coyle struck his first goal for Shelbourne tonight in a fine 2-0 away win at Drogheda United.
The Burt native sealed the win in the third minute of injury time to add to a goal from another former Finn Harps player, Daniel Hawkins, on 48 minutes, to give Damien Duff's team their first win of the campaign.
Tunde Owolabi was on the mark for St Patrick's Athletic as they went down 2-1 to Sligo Rovers in Inchicore. Colm Horgan and Aidan Keena got the goals for the visitors, who started with another player who lined out at Finn Park last season, Karl O’Sullivan, on the righty flank.
At the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Ramelton native Ronan Boyce was a 70th minute substitute as Derry City beat champions Shamrock Rovers 2-1 thanks to Jamie McGonigle's 94th minute winner. Will Patching had given the hosts the lead before Dylan Watts levelled 18 minute from time.
Tunde Owolabi of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's goal against Sligo Rovers tonight
