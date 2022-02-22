Loughrey sisters feature as Ireland U17s go down to Switzerland

Keri Loughrey and Jodie Loughrey
The Loughrey sisters, Keri and Jodie, featured on Tuesday as the Republic of Ireland Under-17s went down 3-1 against Switzerland in Spain.
Keri Loughrey started the game for James Scott’s team while Jodie Loughrey came on as a second-half substitute.
Irish captain Orlaith O’Mahony equalised after Eriona Portier opened the scoring.
The Swiss added two late goals to secure the win.
Ireland will look to get some revenge when they play the second game of their double-header friendly on Thursday at 2.30pm Irish time.
The Loughrey siblings, who hail from Buncrana, will hope for further involvement. They play in the underage Women’s National League for the Donegal Women’s League.
