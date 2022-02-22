Kerry Brown scores again as Ireland beat Russia

Erin McLaughlin, Kerry Brown and Emma Doherty
Kerry Brown was on target for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s again in a 3-1 win over Russia on Monday.
The Greencastle woman bagged Ireland’s second goal in Antalya as Dave Connell’s side made it two wins from two in their pair of friendly internationals.
In the first game on Thursday, Sion Swifts attacker Brown netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.
In both games, Brown was joined in the starting eleven by Erin McLaughlin and Emma Doherty.
Culdaff woman McLaughlin recently joined WNL side Peamount United while Doherty, who hails from Buncrana, has joined Sligo Rovers in recent weeks.
Jessie Stapleton and Emily Corbet registered the other Irish goals on Monday.
Ireland will continue to work towards their UEFA European Championship Phase 2 Qualifiers in the Czech Republic this April.
ESB Networks crews are working to fix multiple outages across Donegal which are affecting more than 500 homes and businesses from Bundoran to Malin Head
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.