22 Feb 2022

Kerry Brown scores again as Ireland beat Russia

Three Inishowen players included on the Republic of Ireland Under-19 side

Erin Kerry Emma

Erin McLaughlin, Kerry Brown and Emma Doherty

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Feb 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kerry Brown was on target for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s again in a 3-1 win over Russia on Monday.

The Greencastle woman bagged Ireland’s second goal in Antalya as Dave Connell’s side made it two wins from two in their pair of friendly internationals.

In the first game on Thursday, Sion Swifts attacker Brown netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

In both games, Brown was joined in the starting eleven by Erin McLaughlin and Emma Doherty.

Ciara Kearns wins European Masters gold, bronze for Sinead McConnell

Golden girl Kearns takes long jump gold and McConnell earns a gutsy 3k race walk bronze

Culdaff woman McLaughlin recently joined WNL side Peamount United while Doherty, who hails from Buncrana, has joined Sligo Rovers in recent weeks.

Jessie Stapleton and Emily Corbet registered the other Irish goals on Monday.

Ireland will continue to work towards their UEFA European Championship Phase 2 Qualifiers in the Czech Republic this April.

