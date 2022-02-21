Cockhill defeat former winners to seal Intermediate Cup quarter-final spot

Cockhill Celtic overcame 2017 winners Liffey Wanderers on Sunday to book a place in the quarter-finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Liffey Wanderers 0 Cockhill Celtic 0

(after extra time, Cockhill win 5-4 on penalties)

Gavin Cullen’s side emerged winners on penalties after a tense battle in Dublin.

Played in driving wind and rain, Cockhill settled well and, despite playing against the wind, kept Liffey at arm's length and were always dangerous on the break.

Cockhill's first foray forward almost produced a goal when Garbhan Friel found space in the inside left channel but he was crowded out as he attempted to shoot.

The Cockhill defence was standing firm against anything Liffey threw at them while Daniel Houghton was an assured presence throughout.

Cockhill were dealt a blow early in the second half when Adam McCarron was shown a red card after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Liffey forced their best chance soon after but Houghton was alert, producing a brilliant low stop to deny them.

Cockhill adjusted well, however, switching to a 4-4-1 and actually taking the game to Liffey. Being driven on by an outstanding James Bradley performance, they had two great attempts to break the deadlock.

Corey McBride's audacious effort was tipped over before Christy McLaughlin headed over when well placed.

Extra time was a cagey affair with Cockhill freshening things using their bench well. Indeed these subs proved vital in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Cockhill converted all five penalties with Daniel Houghton producing a fine save for Liffey's second penalty.