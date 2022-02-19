Search

19 Feb 2022

Brown scores winner as Inishowen trio play for Ireland Under-19s

Kerry Brown, Erin McLaughlin and Emma Doherty all lined out against Russia

Erin McLaughlin, Kerry Brown and Emma Doherty

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Feb 2022 1:09 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kerry Brown scored the winner for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s against Russia with three Inishowen players included in the starting XI.

Brown bagged the only goal of the game at the Emirhan Sports Centre in Antalya.

The Greencatsle woman lines out of Sion Swifts and was joined in the Irish team by Culdaff’s Erin McLaughlin and Buncrana woman Emma Dohetry.

McLaughlin recently joined WNL side Peamount United while Doherty has joined Sligo Rovers in recent weeks.

Dave Connell’s Ireland are in Turkey to prepare for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championship Round 2 games in April when they face Czech Republic, France and Greece.

