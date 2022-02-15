Search

15 Feb 2022

Pat Loughrey scores four as LyIT waltz into next round of Cup

Buncrana man nets all four goals as Shane Byrne's team beat MTU Cork

LyIT who defeated MTU Cork.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 Feb 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Pat Loughrey scored all four goals as Letterkenny Institute of Technology overcame MTU Cork in the last 32 of the CFAI Cup.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 4

MTU Cork 1

The in-form Buncrana man, who scored a hat-trick in a CUFL Division 1 semi-final last week, was on fire in a superb display at the AUL Complex.

Two quick-fire goals by Loughrey inside a lethal two-minute spell had LyIT 2-0 up by the 20th minute.

Loughrey completed his hat-trick just after the half-hour mark, curling home a delightful free kick from 20 yards.

After MTU pulled a goal back, Loughrey tucked home to the bottom corner in the closing stages.

The former Finn Harps player is now with Irish League Championship outfit Dergview.

Shane Byrne’s LyIT host IT Sligo in the round of 16 Thursday at the Port Road campus (2pm).

Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Matthew Gallagher, Lee McLaughlin, Fionn McClure, Kieran Farren, Shaun McDermott, Charlie White, Joel Gorman, Mark McFadden, Michael Harris, Conor Gormley, Pat Loughrey. Subs: Sean McBride, Stephen Black, Owen Logue, Fionnan Coyle, Jordan Gallagher.

