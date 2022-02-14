Loughrey sisters named in Irish U17 squad

Jodie Loughrey and her sister Keri will travel to Valencia
Buncrana sisters Jodie and Keri Loughrey have been selected on the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17 squad for two friendly internationals against Switzerland.
James Scott has selected the Loughrey sisters as part of the squad that will travel to the Olivia Nova Complex in Spain.
The games in Valencia will be part of the Irish preparations for their UEFA WU17 European Championship Round 2 qualifiers.
The Loughreys play for the Donegal Women’s in the underage WNL.
