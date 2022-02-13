Round-up as Cockhill, Maiden City and Monaghan reach North West Cup semi-finals

Cockhill Celtic who defeated Ardstraw on Saturday
Cockhill Celtic, Maiden City and Monaghan United all booked their places in the semi-finals of the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup
Cockhill Celtic saw off Ardstraw with a comprehensive 5-0 win on Saturday in a quarter-final tie at The Bridge.
Oisin McColgan opened the scoring when he headed home Jimmy Bradley’s cross.
Bradley quickly doubled the lead when he pounced inside the area.
Oisin McMenamin netted twice in the second half while Adam Duffy was also on the mark for Gavin Cullen’s side.
At Templemore, Maiden City scored a comprehensive 5-0 win over Finn Harps Under-21s with ex-Harps player Kealan McDermott among the scorers.
Maiden City did the damage in the first had, roaring into a 4-0 lead.
McDermott fired home from the edge of the box for the opener before Dylan Mooney doubled the lead.
Sean Carlin’s brace had Maiden City home and hosed at the brea land Mooney added the fifth in the second half.
Monaghan United overcame Strabane Athletic on penalties at Gortakeegan. Jake Power’s late equaliser for Monaghan took the tie to extra time following a 1-1 draw and Monaghan won 3-0 on penalties.
