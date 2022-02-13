Search

13 Feb 2022

Round-up as Cockhill, Maiden City and Monaghan reach North West Cup semi-finals

North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup reaches semi-final phase

Round-up as Cockhill, Maiden City and Monaghan reach North West Cup semi-finals

Cockhill Celtic who defeated Ardstraw on Saturday

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

13 Feb 2022 1:27 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cockhill Celtic, Maiden City and Monaghan United all booked their places in the semi-finals of the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup

Cockhill Celtic saw off Ardstraw with a comprehensive 5-0 win on Saturday in a quarter-final tie at The Bridge.

Oisin McColgan opened the scoring when he headed home Jimmy Bradley’s cross.

Bradley quickly doubled the lead when he pounced inside the area.

Oisin McMenamin netted twice in the second half while Adam Duffy was also on the mark for Gavin Cullen’s side.

Bonagee prevail in the rain to reach North West of Ulster semi-finals

Jack Parke and Michael Funston on the mark for Jason Gibson's team

At Templemore, Maiden City scored a comprehensive 5-0 win over Finn Harps Under-21s with ex-Harps player Kealan McDermott among the scorers.

Maiden City did the damage in the first had, roaring into a 4-0 lead.

McDermott fired home from the edge of the box for the opener before Dylan Mooney doubled the lead.

Patrick Ferry on target as Ballinamallard defeat Ards

Ferry recently joined Ballinamallard on loan from Derry City

Sean Carlin’s brace had Maiden City home and hosed at the brea land Mooney added the fifth in the second half.

Monaghan United overcame Strabane Athletic on penalties at Gortakeegan. Jake Power’s late equaliser for Monaghan took the tie to extra time following a 1-1 draw and Monaghan won 3-0 on penalties.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media