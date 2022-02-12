Inishowen trio selected on Republic of Ireland U19 squad for Turkey trip

Recent Sligo Rovers recruit Emma Doherty is one of an Inishowen trio chosen as part of a Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad for a pair of friendly matches in Turkey.

Doherty is joined on the squad by Erin McLaughlin, who will play at Peamount United this year, and Kerryanne Brown, who lines out for Sion Swifts.

Doherty was snapped up by Sligo who are looking forward to their first campaign in the Women’s National League.

The Buncrana woman was in red hot form for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 WNL in 2021.

McLaughlin has been signed by Peamount, who were runners-up in last year’s WNL while Brown has returned for another term at Sion.

The three are part of Dave Connell’s Irish Under-19 squad for a trip to Antalya, Turkey with the focus very much on using this period to prepare his players for their UEFA WU19 European Championship Round 2 games in April.

Ireland face Russia at the Emirhan Sports Centre on February 18 and 21.