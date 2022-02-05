Ronan Doherty strikes to send Cliftonville into Irish Cup quarter-finals

Ronan Doherty hit a late winner to squeeze Cliftonville past Carrick Rangers in the Irish Cup.
Doherty bagged the 81st minute winner as the Reds moved into the quarter-finals of the competition.
The crowd at Taylor’s Avenue were beginning to think that they wouldn’t see a breakthrough - but Cliftonville found a way.
Conor McDermott chased down on the byline and fed Jamie McDonagh. His cross wasn’t held and, while Doherty saw an initial attempt saved, the Carndonagh man riffled in the rebound.
Cliftonville will face Coleraine in the semi-finals.
