Aileach go the extra bit to defeat Finn Harps U21s in Knockalla Cup

The scoreline felt like as if it resembled the ever-plummeting temperatures until, finally, Mark McElhinney pounced to fire Aileach into the semi-finals of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup.

Finn Harps Under-21s 0 Aileach FC 1 (after extra time)

McElhinney, in the final play of the first period of extra time, prodded home to break the deadlock. It proved to be a winner that Aileach deserved, but threatened to desert them for long periods of a tight Cup tie.

Aileach had the lion’s share of the game’s better chances and Emmet McLaughlin’s Inishowen League joint-leaders certainly looked well at home against intermediate opponents.

They bagged the winner in the 100th minute, centre-back McElhinney - denied with a goal-line block in the dying moments of normal time - firing low past Shea McBride.

Aileach had dominated the chances, but Harps weren’t without their moments and Stephen Black could have opened the scoring in the first half. Black, though, was unable to convert with a close-range header.

Finn Harps Under-21s

McBride denied Caolan Doherty, whose low drive was a tester for the Harps stopper. Moments later, Doherty drifted into space on the right-hand edge of the penalty area, but was unable to keep his shot on target.

Gavin Doherty broke through to get on the end of an eye-of-the-needle pass, but assistant referee Packie Coll hoisted the offside flag stopped him in his tracks.

At the other end, Darragh McLaughlin had his palms warmed by Jack Mullan.

Aileach began part two with a real purpose. Darren McMonagle headed wide with a big opening in the 54th minute and Patrick Slevin was just unable to connect as he stretched in a valiant attempt to connect with Aaron Nash’s centre.

Caolan Doherty almost opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, but the woodwork shuddered as his effort crashed back into play.

While there was a Veo camera recording matters from between the dugouts, the absence of a VAR meant the debate on whether or not Doherty’s shot was the other side of the goal-line chalk will continue.

Shane McMonagle fired over after getting on the end of a Caoimhin McFeeley cross while Doherty was thwarted again by the legs of McBride.

The clock was ticking and the mercury dropping when Harps sub Ben O’Donnell had a little too much zeal when surging towards a ball across the gaping goal. O’Donnell’s scooped up and over, but even then, in the 88th minute, the drama had yet to begin.

Harps went close again when Jamie McKinney ghosted in to reach Gareth Bradley’s floated cross, but was just unable to get a proper control of things.

In the 92nd minute, McElhinney seemed set to send the punters home to the warmth, but Bradley blocked on the line.

Shane McMonagle was off-cue just after the restart, while McLaughlin had to keep out a Ryan Creevy header that looked set to creep in.

After McBride saved from David Campbell, McElhinney eventually struck gold.



Finn Harps Under-21s: Shea McBride, Stephen Black, Damian Duffy, Michael Doran, Gareth Bradley, Jamie McKinney, Evan Keown (Josh McNulty 73), Jack Mullan, Jamie McDaid (Sean O’Kane73), Adam Murphy (Ryan Creevy 83), Conor Black (John O’Donnell 4, Ben O’Donnell 73).

Aileach FC: Darragh McLaughlin, Darren Gallagher, Ethan Canning, Thomas McMonagle, Mark McElhinney, Patrick Slevin (Caoimhin McFeeley 66), Darren McMonagle (David Campbell 73), Aaron Nash (Jordan McGeady 77), Caolan Doherty, Gavin Doherty (Dermot Doherty 61), Shane McMonagle (Killian O’Rourke 82).

Referee: Marty McGarrigle