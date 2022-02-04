Emma Doherty ready to embrace the challenge at Sligo Rovers

Emma Doherty has signed for Sligo Rovers
Buncrana sharpshooter Emma Doherty has signed for Sligo Rovers.
The Bit O’Red are ready to enter their first senior Women’s National League campaign.
Doherty was top scorer for the Donegal Women’s League in the 2021 U17 WNL and was the EA Sports U17 WNL Player of the Month in October.
”I just wanted to challenge myself this year.” Doherty said.
“I went to the IT Sligo open day event and then went to training and I really liked the training and I just thought that was the place for me.
“I love training so far. I’m really loving it. It’s at a very good standard. Steve (Feeney, manager) knows his stuff and I’m really enjoying it so far. I’m really excited for the season to start. I can’t wait now to get going.”
Former Illies Celtic striker Doherty has been a regular feature in Republic of Ireland underage squads and last year bagged five goals against Sligo in one game.
Doherty is at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana and scored twice on Thursday in a 7-0 win over Deele College in the FAIS Ulster Senior Girls final.
Fellow Buncrana woman Erin Coyle is also on board at the Showgrounds.
Doherty said: ”I knew a couple from emerging talent and a couple from Ireland trials as well.”
