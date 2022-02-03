Search

04 Feb 2022

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana defeat Deele College Raphoe to win FAIS Ulster Senior Girls final

Paddy Carr's side were dominant throughout and now progress to the national stage of the competition

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana defeat Deele College Raphoe to win SFAI Ulster Senior Girls final

The Scoil Mhuire squad celebrate with the FAIS Ulster Senior Girls trophy in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Alan Foley at Letterkenny Community Centre

03 Feb 2022 5:35 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana were crowned FAIS Ulster Senior Girls champions with a resounding win over Deele College Raphoe at Letterkenny’s Community Centre.

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 7-0 Deele College Raphoe

Emma Doherty with two, Louise Gallinagh, Bria McGilloway, Aoife Gallinagh, Jodie Loughney and Niamh Harkin all got their names on the scoresheet over the course of the 80 minutes.

Deele gave it their all, but found the going tough against a side with internationals and much more besides.

Doherty planted the opening goal after five minutes, when she swept home a cross from Louise Gallinagh on the left. The second arrived on 14 minutes when Doherty returned the favour and Louise Gallinagh lobbed the advancing Tianna Hannigan.

Deele did force a few worrying moments for the Buncrana team’s rearguard but conceded a third when McGilloway’s lob found the net five minutes before the break.

In the second half, the pressure and chances kept coming. The fourth goal, which was the pick of the bunch, came from Aoife Gallinagh, who came in from the left and curled a superb shot into the top corner on 43 minutes.

Jodie Loughney, who captained the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16s in Portugal last week made it 5-0 with a shot from the edge of the area on 46 minutes and Doherty, who was given onside by referee Tony McNamee sped away to score a sixth on 61.

Doherty was denied her hat-trick by Hannigan in the Deele goal with a close-range stop on 59 minutes, only for Harkin to tuck home the rebound.

Paddy Carr’s Scoil Mhuire team will now pit their wits against the other provincial winners in the semi-finals of the competition.

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana: Molly Boyd (Hollie Ferguson, half-time); Katelyn Doherty, Aoibheann Doherty, Jodie Loughrey (Leah McCarron 61), Ciara McGee; Aoife Gallinagh (Jemma Davis 71), Louise Gallinagh, Keri Loughney (Rhianna McEleney 61), Niamh Harkin; Emma Doherty (Ciara McGonagle 75), Bria McGilloway.

Deele College Raphoe: Tianna Hannigan; Enya McBride, Shania McMonagle, Lucy Canning (Jamme Davis 74), Kelsey Coll (Molly McGroarty 50); Cora McBride (Rosie O’Donnell 37), Rocha McCullagh, Amy Quigley, Roisin Lynch (Olive McGee 50); Aisling Mugan (Aoife Tinney 74), Ella McHugh.

Referee: Tony McNamee

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media