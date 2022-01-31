Moville woman Erin Coyle signs for Sligo Rovers

Erin Coyle can’t wait to get stuck in at Sligo Rovers.

The Moville woman has signed with the Bit O’Red ahead of their first season in the Women’s National League.

The midfielder is a former Moville Celtic and Greencastle player.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Rovers and be apart of their first WNL team,” Coyle said.

“It’s a great opportunity training with the girls and working with the management has been brilliant, I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and getting more games in.”

A first year student at IT Sligo, where she is studying Health Science and Physical Activity, Coyle was an All-Ireland winner with Moville Community College in 2018 and won a National Cup with Greencastle in 2019.

She played for the Inishowen girls academy from Under 12 until Under 16, representing the academy in the Gaynor Cup.

She has been recruited by Sligo manager Steve Feeney, who has been impressed with her performances in training.