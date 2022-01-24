Draw conducted for quarter-finals of North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup

Bonagee's Mark Harkin goes for the ball against Trojans. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
The draw took place on Monday evening for the quarter-finals of the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup.
Eight-in-a-row Ulster Senior League champions have been drawn away to Ardstraw.
Gavin Cullen’s Cockhill needed extra time to defeat Newtowne FC in the last round. Jason Breslin and Adam Duffy netted in extra time to secure a 4-3 win.
Bonagee United, the current USL leaders, who also needed extra time in their last round before bearing Trojans 3-1, have been handed a home tie.
Jason Gibson’s side welcome Newbuildings United to Dry Arch Park.
This competition was first incepted in 2019 and the onset of Covid-19 cut short the initial staging in 2020.
Strabane Athletic, who were big 6-0 winners over Letterkenny Rovers, will travel to Monaghan United while Maiden City, 3-2 winners against Derry City Reserves, are at home to Finn Harps Under-21s.
The draw was conducted in Newbuildings on Monday evening. The ties are scheduled to take place on February 12 next.
North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup - Quarter-Finals
Maiden City v Finn Harps Under-21s
Monaghan United v Strabane Athletic
Ardstraw FC v Cockhill Celtic
Bonagee United v Newbuildings United
The collision occurred on Monday afternoon and it is believed no serious injuries have been sustained
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.