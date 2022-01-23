Cockhill Celtic come from behind to defeat Finn Harps Under-21s

In a scrappy encounter, Cockhill Celtic came from behind to claim a valuable three points against Finn Harps Under-21s

Cockhill Celtic 2

Finn Harps under-21s 1

Cockhill had the first effort on goal in the tenth minute. A Peter Doherty cross from the right was cleared to the edge of the box where Fionn McClure's block tackle flew goalwards, forcing Shea McBride into a fine save low to his right.

The home side went close again on 16 minutes when, after good holdup play from Garbhan Friel, Christy McLaughlin cut inside from the right but his effort flashed wide of the far post.

Harps took the lead against the run of play on 19 minutes. A contentious free kick from the left was flicked on at the near post and found Conor Black, who swivelled and fired low to the corner from eight yards out.

Cockhill pushed for an equaliser with efforts from Daniel Doherty and Oisin McMenamin lacking direction and a Corey McBride shot lacking power before they struck for the equaliser on the stroke of half time.

A cross from the right caused confusion in the Harps defence, the ball breaking to James Bradley. His effort was stopped on the line by Gareth Bradley but Fionn McClure was on hand to fire home.

Cockhill dominated possession in the second half but it looked like a set piece would be their most likely route to goal when Adam McCarron and Christy McLaughlin went close with headers from left wing corners.

So it proved when McCarron powered a header past McBride from another Corey McBride left wing corner on 56 minutes.

The same avenue almost provided a third Cockhill goal but Stephen Duffy got under his header and it went over.

On 79 minutes Cockhill were reduced to ten men when Friel was dismissed for his reaction to a poor challenge.

This seemed to galvanise the home side who, rather than retreat and hold on, pushed for a third goal. They went closest when Lee McColgan bent a late effort into the side netting.