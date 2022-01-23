Search

25 Jan 2022

Cockhill Celtic come from behind to defeat Finn Harps Under-21s

Fionn McClure and Adam McCarron on the mark as Gavin Cullen's side win again

Cockhill Celtic USL

Cockhill Celtic, who defeated Finn Harps U21s.

Reporter:

Contributor

23 Jan 2022 7:07 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

In a scrappy encounter, Cockhill Celtic came from behind to claim a valuable three points against Finn Harps Under-21s

Cockhill Celtic 2

Finn Harps under-21s 1

Cockhill had the first effort on goal in the tenth minute. A Peter Doherty cross from the right was cleared to the edge of the box where Fionn McClure's block tackle flew goalwards, forcing Shea McBride into a fine save low to his right.

The home side went close again on 16 minutes when, after good holdup play from Garbhan Friel, Christy McLaughlin cut inside from the right but his effort flashed wide of the far post.

Harps took the lead against the run of play on 19 minutes. A contentious free kick from the left was flicked on at the near post and found Conor Black, who swivelled and fired low to the corner from eight yards out.

Cockhill pushed for an equaliser with efforts from Daniel Doherty and Oisin McMenamin lacking direction and a Corey McBride shot lacking power before they struck for the equaliser on the stroke of half time.

Finn Harps 'keeper among Donegal trio signed by Dergview

Finn Harps goalkeeper Paddy McGarvey makes a loan move to Darragh Park while Dean Curran and Oran Brogan also join

A cross from the right caused confusion in the Harps defence, the ball breaking to James Bradley. His effort was stopped on the line by Gareth Bradley but Fionn McClure was on hand to fire home.

Cockhill dominated possession in the second half but it looked like a set piece would be their most likely route to goal when Adam McCarron and Christy McLaughlin went close with headers from left wing corners.

So it proved when McCarron powered a header past McBride from another Corey McBride left wing corner on 56 minutes.

The same avenue almost provided a third Cockhill goal but Stephen Duffy got under his header and it went over.

On 79 minutes Cockhill were reduced to ten men when Friel was dismissed for his reaction to a poor challenge.

This seemed to galvanise the home side who, rather than retreat and hold on, pushed for a third goal. They went closest when Lee McColgan bent a late effort into the side netting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media