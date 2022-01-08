Search

08 Jan 2022

Cockhill see off Newtowne after extra time

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cockhill Celtic needed extra time to see off Newtowne and progress to the quarter-finals of the North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup on Saturday.

Newtowne 3 Cockhill Celtic 4 (after extra time)

Gavin Cullen’s men threw away a two-goal lead in normal time before goals in extra time by Jason Breslin and Adam Duffy sent them through.

Cockhill started the game brightly and opened the scoring on 19 minutes when Christy McLaughlin cut inside from the right and fired goalwards. When his shot was parried, Stephen Duffy was on hand with a trademark cool finish.

McLaughlin went close twice in the following minutes. First, the Newtowne keeper saved a dinked effort before a looping header from a James Bradley cross hit the top of the bar.

Newtowne settled and went close just before half time when they hit the Cockhill crossbar.

The second half was a scrappy affair and it looked like Cockhill had put the game to bed when substitute Corey McBride's first time left foot effort from the edge of the ‘D’ found the net on 70 minutes.

Newtowne had other ideas and forced extra time with two late goals on 79 and 85 minutes from John Butcher and Ryan Logue.

Cockhill regrouped and secured victory in a two minute spell at the beginning of extra time.

Breslin powerfully headed home from a right wing corner before Adam Duffy's close range finish made it 4-2.

While Newtowne pulled a goal back through McIvor, it was Cockhill who progressed to the next round.

