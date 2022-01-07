High Covid-19 cases sees FAI postpone its national cups

The Football Association of Ireland’s Competitions Department has decided to defer its national cup competitions.

A meeting on Thursday of the Competitions Department decided to postpone the fixtures in light of the high volume of Covid-19 cases throughout the country.

On the weekend of January 23, Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee United were due out in the FAI Intermediate Cup action.

Cockhill were to travel away to Liffey Wanderers in Dublin with Bonagee slated to host Everton FC from Cork.

Those games will now take place at a later date.

The decision also affects the FAI Junior, FAI U17, FAI Youth and FAI Youth Inter-League competitions.

New dates for all competitions will be announced in due course.

The Donegal Junior League and Inishowen Football League have deferred their January restart by two weeks.

This weekend, Ulster Senior League clubs Bonagee United, Cockhill Celtic, Derry City Reserves, Letterkenny Rovers and Monaghan United are all due to be in action in the North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup with five games down for decision.