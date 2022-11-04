Search

04 Nov 2022

'Doesn’t get any bigger' - Andy Farrell 'excited' for Springboks contest

'Doesn’t get any bigger' - Andy Farrell 'excited' for Springboks contest

Farrell’s in-form side have risen to the top of the world rankings on the back of their stunning summer series win in New Zealand and face another stern test against the physical Springboks.

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Nov 2022 10:30 AM

Andy Farrell believes “there’s no better time to be an Irish rugby player” ahead of Ireland’s tantalising Dublin showdown with world champions South Africa.

Farrell’s in-form side have risen to the top of the world rankings on the back of their stunning summer series win in New Zealand and face another stern test against the physical Springboks.

Saturday’s Test match at the Aviva Stadium follows Friday evening’s clash between an Ireland A team and an All Blacks XV at the RDS Arena.

“Honestly it doesn’t really get any bigger,” said head coach Farrell. “I have said this to the players.

“This is called living properly, there’s no better time to be an Irish rugby player.

“Meeting a New Zealand XV on Friday night and performing for the group and then backing it up the next day with the other lads, it doesn’t really get any better.

“When the Springboks are in town, everyone gets super excited.

“We know what’s coming, everyone else knows what’s coming, which is why everyone is super excited. There is no doubt there is going to be an extra edge on Saturday night.”

Ireland have won 14 of their last 16 Test matches going into the autumn campaign, which also includes appointments with Fiji and Australia.

Farrell has made three personnel changes from the series-clinching win over the All Blacks, handing scrum-half Conor Murray a start on the occasion of his 100th cap, while centre Garry Ringrose and wing Robert Baloucoune come in for the suspended Bundee Aki and the injured James Lowe.

Ireland have not locked horns with the Springboks since a 38-3 home win in 2017 but will not have to wait so long for the next meeting as the countries have been drawn together in the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup.

While Farrell is eager to claim another headline-grabbing victory, he suggested defeat may prove more beneficial in the long term.

“The lessons learned are going to be vast for both sides, win or lose,” he said.

“I suppose the team that loses will learn a little bit more and know which direction they want to go, not just game plan-wise but player-wise. That’s why I think this is priceless for both teams as a match-up.

“It’s exciting for what’s down the line but in the here and now it is good as well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media