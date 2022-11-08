Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Susan Buffini née Clay London formerly Woodhill, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Susan Buffini née Clay 12 Thornsett Road, London and formerly of Woodhill, Manorcunningham.



Survived by her children Fiona, son-in-law Nigel, Moira, son-in-law Martin and Nuala, son-in-law John, grandchildren Bridie, Maya, Joe and Jack, nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary Alice Browne, Lisclamerty, Margaret Spandle Surrey, Bella, Agnes and Veronica Clay, Woodhill, and brothers Patrick, Paisley and James, Woodhill.



Susan’s Funeral will take place on Monday, November 14, in Cheshire at 10:30am at St Marys RC Church, 2 New King Street, Middlewich, CW10 9EB.



Burial at 12pm at Middlewich Cemetery, Chester Road Middlewich.

Manus Curran, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Manus Curran, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Irvine, son Daniel, daughter Maura, parents Rosie and Conal, brother Danny. Survived by his daughter Mairead (Australia), son Brian, sisters Margaret and Nora (Philadelphia) and a large circle of family and friends.

Viewing in Gortahork Funeral Premises F92FT7C on Tuesday at 3pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Mary Philomena McCarrick, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Mary Philomena (Phil) McCarrick (née McGarvey), Santry, Dublin and Dunfanaghy in her 95th year, peacefully at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy and loving mother of Kathleen, Manus, Tom, Martin, Anne Marie, Brid, Donnacha, Nora and the late John; deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Donal, her 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren , sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 12pm to 9pm. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 9pm this evening after which the house will be private.

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Balllymun Road, arriving at 10am for Funeral Mass followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown which can be given at the Church or through any family member.

Johnny Shek, Hong Kong and Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place in Cameron Hospital, Fife, Scotland of Johnny Shek, formerly from Letterkenny and Hong Kong. Deeply missed by his daughters Savanna and Naomi, sister Yau Mui Chan, The Glebe, Letterkenny, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Johnny’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday from 11am with prayers at 12 noon. Interment directly afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Paddy Timoney, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Paddy Timoney, Gortiness, Cloghan, F93 H778.



Patrick's remains are reposing at his home until removal on Tuesday at 6.15pm to Our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin for reception prayers.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Sessiaghoneill Cemetery, Ballybofey.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his Aunt Mary and first cousin James, family relations, neighbours and many friends. Requiem mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Celia McConigley, Portsalon

The death has occurred of Celia McConigley, Corry, Portsalon.

A former nurse at Lifford Community Hospital, she died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers John and Packie, sisters Úna and Sr. Sarah Teresa and nephew Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Catherine (Katie) and Margaret Mc Elwaine (Trialough) and brother-in-law Thomas. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces Maura Boyle (Raceend Letterkenny), Úna Friel (Letterkenny), Ronan (Ballylar), Clodagh Walsh (Portsalon), Cait Doherty (Ardara), Shaun (Portsalon), Ciaran (Letterkenny) and Colm (Portsalon / Glenswilly), her extended family and many friends.

Celia’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there at 10.30am on Wednesday arriving at St. Columba’s Church, Massmount, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 8pm both nights. Family time only please from 10pm to 10am.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Brendan Shiel, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Brendan Shiel, Belalt, Castlefin.

Brendan’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Sally Baylon, Co. Louth and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Baylon (née Fullerton), Townspark, Ardee, Louth, A92 F9F2 and late of Sleadrin, Buncrana, peacefully but suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Predeceased by her son Peter, her parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters Lorraine and Saleine, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Peter, Callum, Keisha, Ciaran and Summer, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in--law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.15am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am which can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a local charity of your choice.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

Margaret Evelyn Kelly (née Norris), Lecamy, Inishowen

The death has taken place of Margaret Evelyn Kelly (née Norris), originally of Tremone, Lecamy, Inishowen. She died peacefully on Monday at Belfast City Hospital.

Dearly loved wife of Damian and mother of Matthew, Adam, and Tim.

A celebration of Maggie’s life will take place at All Souls Church, Elmwood Avenue, Belfast on Wednesday at 2pm.

Private cremation service to take place next week.

Donations in lieu of flowers suggested to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Patrick Doherty, Buncrana and Derry

The death has taken place of Patrick Doherty, Buncrana and Derry.

Beloved husband of the late Rose, father of Brendan, Declan, Dympna and the late Enda and brother of John.

Reposing at his late residence, 6 Heron Walk, Ardravan, Buncrana.

Funeral leaving there at 9.30am on Wednesday going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am with interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Family time please from 10pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

