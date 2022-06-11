Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 11, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Ann Bradley, Buncrana, Durro St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

- Katie Grant, née Patton, Gortany, Quigleys Point

- Johnny Lyons, Carrick / Crove

- Mary McEleney, Buncrana

- Albert McGroarty, Cork / Letterkenny

- Teresa Allen, Dublin / Carrigart

- Kevin O'Kane, Carnagarve, Moville

- Paul Vincent Conlon, Letterkenny / Sligo

- John Gallagher, Kildare / Arranmore

- Gerry Lynott, Moville

- Gerard Maguire, Convoy

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

Ann Bradley, Buncrana, Durro St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Ann Bradley, Buncrana, Durro St. Mary's Road, Buncrana. Beloved wife of Liam, dear Mother of Catherine, Denise, Josephine, Patrick and Brian. Sister of Breedge, Marie, Phyllis, Josephine, Frances, Patricia, Brian, Liam and Neil.

Remains reposing at her residence from 3pm on Saturday, June 11. Funeral from there on Monday, June 13 going to St Mary’s oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Katie Grant, née Patton, Gortany, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at her home of Katie Grant, née Patton, Gortany, Quigleys Point.

Loving wife of Richard and much loved mother of Kevin, Brendan, Caroline, Shaun and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her grandchildren and the entire family circle and friends.

Katie’s remains are reposing at her home.

Katie’s funeral mass will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 12 noon in St. Columbas Church Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Family flower only, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Johnny Lyons, Carrick / Crove

The death has occurred of Johnny Lyons, 76 Ascail Shliabh Liag, Carrick, and formerly of Crove.

He passed away peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Killybegs Community Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Bríd, his brother-in-law Patrick, his nephew John and grandnephew Luke, his many cousins, his former work colleagues from Errigal Eisc and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Carrick.

Removal to St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for 8pm on Saturday to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary McEleney, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence in Ardravan, Buncrana of Mary McEleney, wife of the late Paddy McEleney.

Dear mother of James, Patsy, John, Mary, Sheila and the late Carmel and the late Fergus. Sadly missed by her grandchildren family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Albert McGroarty Cork / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Albert McGroarty, Cobh, County Cork and formerly of Letterkenny.

He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of all at Mercy University Hospital. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Olive, son Mark, daughters Tracy, Kelley and Donna, grandchildren Dean, Rebekah, Jessica, Katelyn, Luke, Olivia, Ella, Holly and Abigail, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Robbie, along with Brian and Martin, sister, brothers, extended family and a large circle of friends in Cobh, Letterkenny and Ard Carrig Carrigtwohill.

His remains will repose at 32 Beechwood Mews, Cluain Ard, Cobh on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 6pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 10.15am to St Colman's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Colman's Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

Teresa Allen, Dublin and Carrigart

The death has occurred of Teresa Allen née McGrath, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Carrigart.

She died peacefully under the care of the Marlay Nursing Home, Rathfarnham. Predeceased by her daughter Ann and brothers Edward and Tom. Beloved wife of Seán, who cared for her so devotedly during her journey with Alzheimer’s. Sadly missed by her son John, daughter Clair (Cassidy), sons-in-law Ciarán and Francis, her adored and adoring grandchildren Harry, Louis and Lizzie, her sister Kathleen, brothers Seán and Séamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter’s home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in the Church of the Good Counsel, Ballyboden, followed by burial at Mt Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham. The funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/OurLadyofGoodCounselBallyboden

Kevin O'Kane, Carnagarve, Moville

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Kane, Carnagarve, Moville.

He passed away peacefully at Beach Hill Nursing Home, Buncrana. Predeceased by his loving wife Mags, his son Declan and daughter Sharon. Sadly missed by his grandson Dale, his brothers, sisters and wide family circle.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the family plot.

Paul Vincent Conlon, Letterkenny and Sligo

The death has occurred of Paul Vincent Conlon, Fernbank, Magherenan, Letterkenny and Sligo.

He died at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Mary Joe Mór. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Dariona, son Paul, son-in-law, Seamus, daughter-in-law, Michele, grandchildren Siofra, Aifric, John and Ryan and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at the home of his daughter Dariona. At the request of the deceased, the house is strictly private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Services will take place at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, on Saturday at 1pm. There will be a private family cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Marley Funeral Directors, Letterkenny and Cloghan, or any family member.

John Gallagher, Kildare and Arranmore

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Arranmore.

He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sue, son in law John, sister Annabella, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Gerry Lynott, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Lynott, Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny formerly of Montgomery Terrace, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his home in Montgomery Terrace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Pius X Church Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Gerard Maguire, Convoy

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Maguire, Convoy.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family under the care of all the staff at Beaumont Hospital and Letterkenny General. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Siobhán, the late Eóin, Máiréad, Gearóid, Niall, Sinéad and Conor.

Sadly missed by his daughters, sons, sons in law Noel, Mick and Alan, daughters in law Noreen and Sara, grandchildren Karla, Fionn, Sarah, Tádhg, Caroline, Eoghan, Thomas, Alfie, Colm, Pierce, Saoirse, Skyé, Ethan and Oceano, sister Mary, brothers John and the late Philip, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Donegal.

Funeral on Saturday after 10am Mass in The Holy Child Church, Whitehall to Dardistown Crematorium.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.