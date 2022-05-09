Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 9



The following deaths have taken place:

- Anne Quinn, Ballybogan, Lifford

- Frankie Brennan, Magumna, Ardara, formerly Brennan's Bar, Main St., Ardara

- Helen Beattie (née McClintock), Craigs Road, Raphoe

- Anthony (Tony) O’Brien, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

- Lily Arrow, Malin Road, Moville

- Edward Herrity, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

- Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

- Cathal Conaghan, Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Siobhan McGranaghan, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- Micheal O Gallachair, better known as Micí Mary Mhicí, Ranafast

- Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin Head

- Nóra Friel, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

- Noel Martin Corr (Snr), West End, Bundoran

- Paddy (Pauric) Kelly, Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo/Newmills Letterkenny

- Winifred McLaughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana

Anne Quinn, Ballybogan, Lifford

The death has occurred of Anne Quinn, Ballybogan, Lifford. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ann and Don Quinn and much loved sister of Aidan, Shaun, Carol, Leslie and Matthew.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, May 10 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

Frankie Brennan, Magumna, Ardara, formerly Brennan's Bar, Main St., Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frankie Brennan, Magumna, Ardara, formerly Brennan's Bar, Main St., Ardara.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Rosemary and Denise, sons Paddy, Paul, Jimmy and Luke, daughters in law Eileen and Claire, grandchildren Ruaidhrí, Eoin, Cian, Jack, Cassie, Caoimhe and Cillian, his sister Claire Oates (UK) and his brother Pat Brennan (Dublin), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains are reposing at his residence in Magumna, Ardara on Monday from 11am to 11pm. Funeral from his residence on Tuesday, May 10 at 11.30am to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on Tuesday morning, please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Killybegs Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Please follow all regulations regarding Covid-19 in family home, funeral home and church.

Helen Beattie, née McClintock, Craigs Road, Raphoe

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Helen Beattie, née McClintock, Craigs Road, Raphoe, wife of the late Ronnie.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her residence, Monday at 1.30pm for Service in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe for 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the local churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Anthony (Tony) O’Brien, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at his home of Anthony (Tony) O’Brien, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary Ellen, sister Molly Doyle, Dublin, brother PJ, Glencar Irish and infant sister Nancy.

Deeply missed by his brother Phonsie, Ballintra and his sister Veronica McShea, Ballintra, brother-in-law Patsy McShea, sister-in-law Nellie O’Brien, Glencar Irish, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Tony’s remains reposed at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Sunday.

Removal from there on Monday, May 9 at 7pm going to his late residence. House strictly private please.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, May 10 at 10.45am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, please.

Lily Arrow, Malin Road, Moville

The death has taken place in Carndonagh Community Hospital of Lily Arrow, Malin Road, Moville.

Removal from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Edward Herrity, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Herrity, 9 Hillview, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Survived by his wife Mary, son Teague and a circle of family and friends. Remains reposing at his late residence in Glasserchoo. Funeral from there on Tuesday, May 10 for 1pm requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private to family, friends and relatives. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Agnes, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen (née Ryan) and much loved father to Thomas, Kevin, Kelly Scott and the late William, cherished brother of William, Ryan, Ann Marie, Frances, and the late James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brothers sisters, grandchildren, uncle (Seamus), nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill on Thursday, May 12 at 7pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Cathal Conaghan, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Cathal Conaghan, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, son Conor, daughter Carol, daughter-in-law Celine, grandson Lorcan, brother, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Monday from 1pm to 9pm for family close friends and neighbours.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

At the request of the family please continue to adhere to restrictions regarding wearing of face masks and no handshaking.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.



Siobhan McGranaghan, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Siobhan McGranaghan, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her parents Dickie and Sue, son Oisín his partner Esther and grandchild, baby Rónan, brother, Joseph, sisters Denise and Anita and their partners John and Mark, nieces Erin and Aoife, extended family and a large circle of amazing friends.

Reposing at the family home on New Line Road. House private to close friends and neighbours.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from there on Monday going to St Eunan's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online by using the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rad., Letterkenny.



Micheal Ó Gallachair, better known as Micí Mary Mhicí, Ranafast

The death has taken place of Micheal Ó Gallachair, better known as Micí Mary Mhicí, Ranafast. He died on Saturday at age 79.

Remains are reposing at his late residence in Ranafast. Removal from there to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the new graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin, (April 22, 2022), peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Late of Dumbarton, Scotland, predeceased by her parents Pat and Brigid Rudden.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dumbarton, Scotland on Tuesday, May 10, at 10am before her remains return to Donegal. The Requiem Mass in Dumbarton can be viewed at the following link: https://livestream.com/stpatricksdumbarton/events/7601596

A Funeral Mass will then be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, on Wednesday, May 11, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nóra Friel, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Nóra Friel, Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by her husband Padaí, her daughters Mary Theresa, Yvonne, Katrina (Coll) and Audrey (Forker), her brothers Joe and James (Doogan), her sister Margaret (McFadden), her nine grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Meenaniller.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, May 10 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of sons, Noel (and wife Nicole), Gerard (and wife Rebecca), Nicholas (and wife Alicia), daughters Patricia, Julie (and husband David), his loving grandchildren Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Robert, Ava and Sienna, his great-grandchild Alexander, brother Frankie and sister Patricia, and all his many relatives, neighbours and Friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Eileen, and brothers Tony, Plunkett, Norman and Gerald.

Removal from his home on Monday, May 9 at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Noel to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at funeral home or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Please follow all regulations regarding Covid-19 in the funeral home and church.

Paddy (Pauric) Kelly, Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo/Newmills Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly (Pauric) of Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo and formerly of Ballyconnelly, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Paddy is greatly missed by his loving and devastated wife of almost 50 years, Margaret (neé Murray), his heartbroken daughter Elaine, her husband Lorcan, and his adoring grandchildren, Iarla, Joni and Shay who were the light of their Gaga's life, his brother Gerard (Scotland), sister Noreen (Letterkenny), brothers and sister law and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Paddy will repose at Clarkes Funeral Home, Foxford (F26 TH27) on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's Church, Foxford on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 12 midday with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/foxford. Face coverings to be worn in the funeral home and in the Church and no handshaking please by request of the family. No flowers by request donations in lieu to Tallaght University Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Winifred McLaughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Winifred McLaughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin on Monday afternoon, May 9 at 1pm with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

