Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 14, 2022

Emyr Roberts, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Emyr Roberts, Kilcar. Removal from McCabe’s Funeral premises, Ardara, on Monday at 7.15pm to arrive at St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 8pm, where Service will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky ,Roshine Acres Burtonport and Glasgow

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine Acres Burtonport/Glasgow.

Loving wife of the late Dominick, much-loved mum to Adrian, Patsy, the late Brendan, Helen and Gerald, devoted gran, and great gran of the family .

Funeral service on March 21 at 1pm, Lynn Crematorium (St. Mungo’s) Glasgow.

Family flowers only, donations to McMillan nurses.

Mary Conlon Fernbank Magherenan, Letterkenny and Dunlewey

The death has occurred of Mary Conlon Fernbank Magherenan, Letterkenny and Dunlewey.

Mary Conlon (Máire Joe Mór) was a retired primary teacher from Fernbank, Magherenan in Letterkenny.

Mary died at home surrounded by her family. Survived by her husband, Vincent, daughter Dariona, son Paul, son-in-law, Seamus, daughter-in-law, Michele, grandchildren Síofra, Aifric, John and Ryan, sister Margaret, brother Joseph, sisters-in-law Gabrielle, Nora and Detta, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Mary’s remains are reposing at the home of her daughter Dariona. At Mary’s request, the house is strictly private to family, only.

Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, on Tuesday, March 15 at 11am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Mater Private Hospital or the Donegal Hospice c/o Marley Funeral Director’s, Letterkenny, or any Family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Maura O’Donnell, Cregnahorna, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maura O’Donnell, Cregnahorna, Carndonagh.

Funeral on Wednesday, March 16 at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Wake strictly private and removal private on morning of the funeral at the family’s request please.

Kathleen Browne, 3 Mullindrait, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of former teacher Kathleen Browne, 3 Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Beloved sister of the late Neil Joseph , Mollie, also Maura and Fr Seamus, she will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Her remains reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 6pm. The house is private to family and close friends only, please.

The funeral will leave from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in Cill Mhuire, Glenfinn Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice, at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or any family member.

Pearl (Margaret Noble) Millar, Milltown, St Johnston

The death has occurred suddenly in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Pearl (Margaret Noble) Millar, Milltown, St Johnston.



Dearly beloved wife of Billy, much loved mother of Alan, Gerda and David and mother-in-law of Julie, dear sister to the late Rae and the late Idabell, Freda and Matt.

House strictly private, family and close friends only.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Tuesday, March 15 at 1.30pm for service at 2pm in St Johnston Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland care of any family member.

Josie McGee, Tower, Pettigo



The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Josie McGee, Tower, Pettigo.

Predeceased by her husband Packie, she will be sadly missed by sons Pat and Liam, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Stephen, Barry and Raymond, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her residence with house private to family and friends only.

Removal at 6pm on Sunday to St Mary's Church, Pettigo, for reception of prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/pettigo

John Gerard Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred suddenly of John Gerard Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Sonny Byrne, Gannew, Glencolmcille and formerly of Birmingham, England



The death has occurred of Sonny Byrne, Gannew, Glencolmcille and formerly of Birmingham, England.



His remains reposing at his daughter Angela Curran's home, Gannew, Glencolmcille.

Removal to St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille takes place on Sunday evening at 7.45pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior (née Stupinska), 35 Rann Mór Meadow of Letterkenny / Blachow, Poland

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Katarzyna Stupinska.

Beloved wife of Lukasz and much loved mother of son Noah.

Predeceased by her parents Danuta and Jan. Sadly missed by her loving brother Piotr and her sister Ewa and by all her extended family, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues in the Edge Hairdressers and Patrick Gildea Hairdressers and many dear friends.

Her remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm for those wishing to pay respects.

Further funeral arrangements to follow once family members arrive from Poland. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan later next week.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Director.

Conal Mc Garvey, Ballyherron, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has occurred of Conal Mc Garvey, Ballyherron, Kilmacrennan and formerly Grovehall, Kilmacrenan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Caroline, Bernadette and Louise, granddaughter Ava, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Columba’s Kilmacrenan at https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Bert Leslie, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has occurred peacefullly at his home, of Bert Leslie, Benroe, Bruckless.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, daughter Alanna, sons Sean, Brian, Ruaidhrí, Gareth, Neil and Brendan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners and his adoring nine grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Neil and sadly missed by his brother Pat and sisters Marian and Kay.

His remains will repose at home on Sunday until 10pm. There will be a one way system in operation during the wake (entry from Killybegs and exit by Bruckless).

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of St Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice or Crumlin Children's Hospital, care of any family member. Please respect current health guidelines on the wearing of face masks.

