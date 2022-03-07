Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, March 7, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anne (Annie) Dr McGinley Road, Letterkenny

- Patrick Ferry, 6 Áras Bhríde, Derrybeg and formerly of Cnoc Fola

- John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy

- Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrenan

- Kay Devenney, Dooish, Newtowncunningham

- Michael Duddy, Madava, Lettermacaward

- Vincent McLaughlin, Drumaville, Lecamy

- Isobel Moore, neé Beattie, 14 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Rachael Brennan (née Lafferty) 15 Dublin Road, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait

- Willie Doherty, Ballyboe Convoy and formerly of Glenmaquin

- Brid Bradley (née McGee), 25 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar

- Mary McNamee, Drumany, Letterkenny

- Charlie McGeever, Glasgow and formerly of Ballyboes, Falcarragh

- Joseph Campbell, Drumley Gleneely

- Anne Devenney, Ard Crone, Quay Road Dungloe

- Jim Boyle, Brocky, Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Anne Joyce (née Loughrey) Dublin 4 / Ramelton

- Dymphna Woodforth (née Kelly), Milltowm, Convoy

- Cecil Brown, Grange, Inch Island

Anne (Annie) Dr McGinley Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Anne (Annie) Kerr. Sadly missed by her daughter Roberta, son Simon, brothers John, Thomas, George and Matthew, sisters Ethel, Jean and Lizzie, daughter in law Martina and grandchildren Darragh and Catherine Anne.

Remains reposing at her late residence, 16 Dr McGinley Road, Letterkenny from 6pm, Monday, March 7. Removal from her late residence on Wednesday, March 9 at 1:30pm to Trinity Presbyterian Church for funeral Service at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Patrick Ferry, 6 Áras Bhríde, Derrybeg and formerly of Cnoc Fola

The sudden death has taken place of Patrick Ferry, 6 Áras Bhríde, Derrybeg and formerely of Cnoc Fola.

Sadly missed by his wife Eilín, his daughters, Berni (Ferry Turk) and Patricia, his son Michael, his brothers, Billy, Luinneach and Seán, Cnoc Fola, his five grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will be received into St Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola this evening, Monday, at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St Colmcille's Church Tuesday. March 8 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page. https://www.facebook. com/GillespieFuneralDirectors

David Wilson, Cully, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of David Wilson, Cully, Donegal Town. Reposing at his daughter Rebecca’s residence.

Deeply regretted by his wife Hannah, children Ralph, Rebecca and David, daughters in law, Violet and Lisa, son-in-law Stuart and grandchildren Andrew, Errol, Arron, Sam and Bob.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo University Hospital or the North West Hospice care of any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors.

House private to family, please.

John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy. Son of the late Victor and Nan Kilpatrick. Much loved brother of James, Margaret, Ann and Andrew.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews extended family and friends. His remains will repose at his late residence from tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Thursday March 10 for 2pm Funeral Service in St Ninian’s Church, Convoy followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Croi Heart and Stroke Charity , Galway and St Ninian’s parish Church funds, C/O any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrenan

The peaceful death has occurred at Aras Ui Dhomnaill Nursing Home of Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrenan.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home this evening, Monday March 7th at 8pm, going to her daughter Geraldine Flood’s home at Carnasaul, Termon, Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Kay Devenney, Dooish, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kay Devenney, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral on Wednesday, March 9 at 2pm in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Michael Duddy, Madava, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Michael Duddy, Madava, Lettermacaward. His remains will be reposing at his home from 4pm today, Monday, March 7.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent McLaughlin, Drumaville, Lecamy

The death has taken place in Hillcrest Lodge, Letterkenny of Vincent McLaughlin, Drumaville, Lecamy.

Vincent’s remains will repose at his home in Drumaville from 4pm today, Monday, March 7.

House private to family and close friends please. Vincent’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Please continue to follow public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Isobel Moore, neé Beattie, 14 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isobel Moore, neé Beattie, 14 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Margo Coyle, sisters Jean Wylie, Margaret Scott and Betty McElhinney. Deeply missed by her loving husband Matt, sons Ronnie, Mark, Stephen and Allister, Letterkenny and daughter Betty McGinty, Kincraigy, Manorcunningham, brother Jackie Beattie, Raphoe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Monday, March 7 at 4.15pm going to her late residence.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours please. Funeral Service in the family home on Wednesday, March 9 at 2pm followed by interment to Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Conwal Parish Church, c/o any family member.

Rachael Brennan (née Lafferty) 15 Dublin Road, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place at her home of Rachael Brennan (née Lafferty) 15 Dublin Road, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, much-loved mother of Rose-Mary, Andrew, Gabrielle and the late Geraldine and John, devoted grandmother of Ronan, and sister of the late Mary-Jane, Johnny and Charlie.

Reposing at her home on Monday, March 7 from 2pm. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, March 8 at 6.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 9 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

The house is private to family and friends only, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Willie Doherty, Ballyboe Convoy and formerly of Glenmaquin

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday of Willie Doherty, Ballyboe, Convoy and formerly of Glenmaquin.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, his sister Molly McElhinney and brothers James, John, Brian, Danny, Charlie and Pat.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Marie, daughter Eithne and sons Andy and Liam, Selina and Gavin, grandchildren, sister Teresa McLaughlin, Manorcunningham and brother Eugene, Glenmaquin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Willie’s remains will be reposing at his son Liam’s residence at Ballyboe, Convoy from 6pm this evening, Monday, March 7.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 9 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards to the New Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Alzheimer Association c/o any family member.



Brid Bradley (née McGee), 25 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Brid Bradley, (née McGee), 25 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar, and formerly Meenlaragh, Gortahork. Retired primary school teacher.

Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother to Maria, Annette and Stephen, devoted sister of Paddy, Teresa, Maire, Anne, and the late Sarah and Eddie, dearly loved grandmother to her four adoring grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, son, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains to repose at her late residence from 6pm on Sunday March 6. Funeral leaving her late residence on Tuesday March 8 at 2pm for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm, in St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon. Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

The house is private to family and close friends only, please.



Mary McNamee, Drumany, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday, March 6 of Mary McNamee, Drumany, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by her parents Hughie and Roseanne McNamee, brothers Tommy and Billy and her sisters-in-law Bridie and Kathleen. Deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will repose at her niece Kathleen and Joe Crawfords’ residence at Carricknamanna, Killygordon. House private to family only please. Funeral from there on Tuesday, March 8 at 9.30am, travelling via Mary’s home at Drumany, Letterkenny at approximately 10.15am, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Donegal Alzheimer Association c/o any family member.



Charlie McGeever, Glasgow and formerly of Ballyboes, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Glasgow of Charlie McGeever; formerly of Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Glasgow.

Removal from there going to the Church of Christ the King, Carmunnock Road on Tuesday, March 8 at 7.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in Linn Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.ctkg.org

Enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors, Glasgow.



Joseph Campbell, Drumley Gleneely

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Joseph Campbell, Drumley Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his sister Mary McCarrons residence at Drumley, Gleneely, from 9pm this evening Sunday.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church Bocan Culdaff at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Anne Devenney, Ard Crone, Quay Road Dungloe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anne Devenney, Ard Crone, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private to family close friends and neighbours only.

Family flowers only donation in lieu to the Donegal hospice co any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Jim Boyle, Brocky, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Jim Boyle, Brocky, Fintra Road, Killybegs and formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his daughter Mary, son-in-law Michael, granddaughters Elaine, Michelle and Catriona, grandson Adrian, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Remains to repose at his residence from until 11pm Sunday for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal from his home on Monday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Anne Joyce (née Loughrey) Dublin 4 / Ramelton

The death has occurred of Anne Joyce (née Loughrey) Dublin 4, Dublin and Ramelton. She passed away peacefully after a short illness in the excellent care of St Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her son Josh, daughter-in-law Éilis and beloved grandchildren Robert, Shauna and Luke. Remembered by her son John in Donegal, her brothers, sisters-in-law and wider family, friends and neighbours.

A Farewell Ceremony will take place at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday, March 8, at 10am.

For those unable to attend, the Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal at https://donate.redcross.ie



Dymphna Woodforth (née Kelly), Milltowm, Convoy

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dymphna Woodforth, (née Kelly), Milltown, Convoy.

Beloved daughter of the late Vincent and Hannah, much-loved mother of Gary, Nicholas and Paul, cherished sister of Sean and Eunan, devoted grandmother to Amy.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, brothers, granddaughter, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains to repose at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Eunan and Betty Kelly, Milltown, Convoy, on Sunday, March 6.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, March 8 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, interment afterwards in the old cemetery.



Cecil Brown, Grange, Inch Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cecil Brown, Grange, Inch Island.

Predeceased by his wife Heather, his brothers Jim and Davy and his sisters Irene, Violet and Joan. Much loved father of Audrey, Alan, Kenny and Leanne and dear brother of Gilbert, Hilda Noble, Iris Brown and Evelyn Curry. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service in his home on Tuesday, March 8 at 2pm followed by removal to Inch Presbyterian Graveyard for burial in the family plot.

Family time please from 12 midnight to 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

