Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, February 24, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rose Gibbons, formerly Aughadreena, Rossnakill, Fanad

- Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany

- George Hampson, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge

- Aengus Friel Lawrence, Formerly of 77 Ashlawn, Letterkenny

- Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg

- Kathleen Catterson, Castlefin

- Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in Boston, Massachusetts of Rose Gibbons, formerly Aughadreena, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 26 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery.

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 8.30pm this evening, Thursday, February 24.

Funeral leaving from his home on Saturday, February 26 at 10.40am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany. Requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital; c/o of any family member or Comiskeys Funeral Directors.

House private to close friends and family only, please.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

The death has occurred of George Hampson peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.

Reposing at his daughters residence, 20 Glenview, Clonbeg, Buncrana F93 TV02.

Funeral on Saturday, February 26 leaving at 10.15am for 11am. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill , Buncrana , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

The sudden death has occurred of Aengus Friel Lawrence, Formerly of 77 Ashlawn, Letterkenny.

His remains will be leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 4.30pm today, Thursday going to his parents, Sally and Thomas Lawrence’s residence, 37 Allendale, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon at 12.15pm going to Star of the Sea Church, Dessertegney, Linsfort, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and close friends only please from 10pm to 10am.

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany; 087 761 8864

The peaceful death has taken place of Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by her sisters; Kitty (Middletown), Susan Byres (Glasgow), Eileen Maloney (Middletown). Her brothers; Tom (Middletown) and Doimnic (An Charraic) and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, February 25 at 11am in St Mary’s Church Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake will be private to family and close friends. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Catterson, 333, Grahamsland, Castlefin. She passed away peacefully at home, February 23. Beloved daughter of the late James and Annie, loving sister of Kenneth, Brendan and Caroline.

Funeral from her late home on Friday, February 25 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

In keeping with Kathleen's wishes, the house is strictly private.

The death has occurred at her late residence of Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of James, Brendan, Garteen, Ballinatrillick, Sligo, Noel, John, Maria, Florence, Travers, Drumanis, Laghey, Ann, and the late Kevin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday evening, February 23 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, February 25 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, direct to the Donegal Hospice, at

https://www.idonate.ie/2625donegalhospice.html or care of any family member.

