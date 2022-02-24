Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, Febraury 24, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg

- Kathleen Catterson, Castlefin

- Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey

- Frank Friel, Roscommon and formerly Fanad

- Josie Mitchell, Letterkenny

- Declan Shiels, High Park, Dublin and formerly of Rockhill, Portnablagh

Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg

The peaceful death has taken place of Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by her sisters; Kitty (Middletown), Susan Byres (Glasgow), Eileen Maloney (Middletown). Her brothers; Tom (Middletown) and Doimnic (An Charraic) and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, February 25 at 11am in St Mary’s Church Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake will be private to family and close friends. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Catterson, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Kathleen Catterson, 333, Grahamsland, Castlefin. Peacefully at home, February 23, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late James and Annie, loving sister of Kenneth, Brendan and Caroline.

Funeral from her late home on Friday, February 25 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

In keeping with Kathleen's wishes, the house is strictly private.

Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her late residence of Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of James, Brendan, Garteen, Ballinatrillick, Sligo, Noel, John, Maria, Florence, Travers, Drumanis, Laghey, Ann, and the late Kevin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday evening, February 23 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, February 25 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, direct to the Donegal Hospice, at

https://www.idonate.ie/2625donegalhospice.html or care of any family member.



Frank Friel, Roscommon and formerly Fanad

The death has taken place of Frank Friel, Galway Road, Roscommon and formerly of Knockbrack, Fanad in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Anne, and father of Liam, Colm, Grainne, Owen, Dermot and Anne. He will be very sadly missed by his brother Leo, treasured grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jane, Sylvie and Jennifer, son-in-law Mark, sisters-in-law Jean, Josie and Finola, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.40am arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Friel family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Josie Mitchell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Josie Mitchell, née O'Hagan,Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly Shaw, Greater Manchester, England and originally Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

She passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to husband John. Cherished mother of Anthony, Maureen and AnneMarie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Sister Philomena, predeceased by sister Bridie and brothers Gerry and Henry. Much-loved nana to Molly, Kiera,Jack, Grace, Henry, Nuala, Zach, Finley and Oliver. Always remembered by her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Josie's remains will repose at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, followed by interment in Templedouglas Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ churchhill

Declan Shiels, High Park, Dublin and formerly of Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in Beaumout Hospital, Dublin of Declan Shiels, The Court, High Park, Dublin 9 and formerly of Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at the home of his parents, James and Grainne Shiels, Rockhill.

Wake on Wednesday until 10pm.

House private to family and neighbours only, please.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanaghy.

Family flowers only, please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.